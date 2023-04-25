Main Photo

Davis Riley, left, and teammate Nick Hardy hoist their trophy after winning the PGA Zurich Classic.

 GERALD HERBERT/AP PHOTO

AVONDALE, La. — While some of the world's top players were gearing up for the Masters several weeks ago, Nick Hardy was texting his friend, Davis Riley, to see if he'd be his playing partner in the Zurich Classic.

The late-hour entries for the New Orleans-area tournament are leaving as first-time winners on the PGA Tour — each with alligator skin championship belts, Mardi Gras-style bead necklaces and checks for $1.24 million.

