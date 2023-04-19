Main Photo

Sergio Garcia, of Spain, smiles on the first hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

 MATT SLOCUM/AP PHOTO

The road to the U.S. Open began this week for thousands of players, with an 18-hole local qualifier in the Houston area on Monday and another in North Carolina on Wednesday.

A dozen or so players from LIV Golf already decided to pass by not entering.

