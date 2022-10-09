Main Photo

Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward David Roddy (27).

 BRANDON DILL/AP PHOTO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Duncan Robinson scored 29 points to lead the Miami Heat to a 111-108 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Robinson shot 7 for 11 from the field, including 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. Jamal Cain, an undrafted rookie who played his last college season at Oakland University, scored 19 points, and Nikola Jovic — the 27th overall pick in the draft — scored 13 points as the Heat played the game with their reserves.

