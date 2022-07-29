Main Photo

The Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit features five of the top 20 players, a field that appears to be stronger than the one at the Golf series this week in New Jersey. Patrick Cantlay (No. 4) leads five players from the top 20 in the world.

 AP FILE PHOTO

DETROIT — The Rocket Mortgage Classic, nestled between the British Open and FedEx Cup playoffs, could have been a tournament to skip for all of the world’s best players.

Patrick Cantlay, though, and four more players in the top 20 are in Detroit week.

