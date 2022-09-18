Main Photo

Louisville defensive lineman YaYa Diaby brings down Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13).

 TIMOTHY D. EASLEY/AP PHOTO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pressed into duty on the road Friday night due to an injury, Tate Rodemaker lifted Florida State to yet another improbable victory.

This time, the Seminoles didn’t need a blocked extra point with no time left to win as they did two weeks ago against LSU. Instead, they relied on their backup quarterback to lead the way in a 35-31 come-from-behind victory over Louisville.

