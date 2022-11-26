Main Photo

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot his side’s opening goal against Ghana during a World Cup group H soccer match.

 MANU FERNANDEZ/AP PHOTO

DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history.

The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday.

Recommended for you