Rory McIlroy smiles, on the 9th green, during day three of the golf Irish Open.

 BRIAN LAWLESS/PA VIA AP

STRAFFAN, Ireland — Rory McIlroy birdied his last two holes to move into contention for a second Irish Open title as most of the players in front of him faltered in the third round on Saturday.

McIlroy finished off a 6-under 66 with a short birdie putt on the 18th to push into third place, two shots behind leader Hurly Long of Germany.

