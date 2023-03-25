Main Photo

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, center, chips to the green on the sixth hole during the second round of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.

 ERIC GAY/AP PHOTO

AUSTIN, Texas — Rory McIlroy had every reason to love the long ball Thursday.

Taken to the 18th hole in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, McIlroy unleashed the shot of the tournament. He smashed a drive on the 375-yard closing hole so magnificently that it pitched on the green and rolled out to just inside 4 feet.

