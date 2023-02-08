Main Photo

Keith Mitchell prepares to hit a shot from the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the fourth round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

 GODOFREDO A. VÁSQUEZ/AP PHOTO

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Justin Rose and Joaquin Niemann are at different stages of their careers and their achievements in golf are nothing alike.

Their words, while not verbatim and lacking context, felt familiar.

Recommended for you