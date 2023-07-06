Main Photo

Rose Zhang responds to a question during a news conference before the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

 DARRON CUMMINGS/AP PHOTO

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Rose Zhang set the women’s course record at Pebble Beach and hardly anyone noticed outside of her local caddie, Stanford teammates and college golf enthusiasts.

Ten months later, Zhang walked toward the 17th green at Pebble Beach with three amateurs in the U.S. Women’s Open and heads turned to look.

