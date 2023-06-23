Main Photo

Rose Zhang waves on the driving range ahead of the Women’s PGA Championship golf tournament.

 SETH WENIG/AP PHOTO

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. — After stunning women’s golf by winning in her first event as professional, Rose Zhang will try to take the next big step when she goes for her first major victory in the Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol.

And it’s been just a month in the making for the 20-year-old Californian, who many believed was going to be the next big celebrity in her sport, similar to when Annika Sorenstam and Lorena Ochoa returned in a two-year span ending in 2010.

