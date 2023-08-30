Main Photo

Minnesota Twins’ Royce Lewis hits a grand slam against the Cleveland Guardians in the second inning.

 BRUCE KLUCKHOHN/AP PHOTO

MINNEAPOLIS — Royce Lewis made a promotional appearance for the Minnesota Twins at the state fair in the afternoon, trying his hand at shearing a cow, chatting with starstruck fans, and chowing down on chocolate cookies, mini-donuts and corn on the cob.

The next stop on his moveable feast came Monday night at Target Field, a fat curveball from Cleveland pitcher Xzavion Curry that Lewis smacked into the bullpen, naturally, with the bases loaded.

