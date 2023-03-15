Main Photo

Jon Rahm hits from the 11th tee during the final round of the Genesis Invitational.

 RYAN KANG/AP PHOTO

Golf’s ruling bodies are taking aim at the golf ball with a proposal Tuesday that give tours the option to require a ball that goes about 15 yards shorter for the biggest hitters.

The U.S. Golf Association and Royal & Ancient Golf proposed a “Model Local Rule” that would take effect in January 2026. Still to come is five months of feedback, and most critical to the process is whether the PGA Tour and other top circuits go along with it.

