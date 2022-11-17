Main Photo

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) stiff-arms North Carolina defensive back Giovanni Biggers (27).

 MIKE CAUDILL/AP PHOTO

Drake Maye is the frontrunner for Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, a redshirt freshman with 34 touchdown passes in just 10 games, tied for the most in the Bowl Subdivision.

He’s also the leading rusher for the No. 13 Tar Heels, and his running style is more like that of a fullback wanting to punish tacklers than a quarterback trying not to get hurt.

Recommended for you