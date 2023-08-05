Main Photo

Russell Henley watches his putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C.,

 CHUCK BURTON/AP PHOTO

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Russell Henley still thinks about a poor finish from two years ago at the Wyndham Championship. He had no complaints about his start Thursday, an 8-under 62 that gave him the lead in the final tournament before the PGA Tour’s postseason.

Henley hit his approach to 6 feet for eagle on the par-5 15th on his way to a 30 on the back nine at rain-softened Sedgefield Country Club. He led by one over Adam Svensson and Byeong Hun An, who birdied his last two holes.

