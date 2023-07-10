Britain Wimbledon Tennis

Russia’s Mirra Andreeva celebrates winning.a point from Russia’s Anastasia Potapova during the women’s singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday.

 ALBERTO PEZZALI/AP PHOTO

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva, playing at Wimbledon for the first time, earned the final spot in the fourth round of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament on Sunday.

The Russian qualifier is the latest teen sensation in tennis, and she isn’t disappointing at the All England Club. Andreeva is the youngest player since Coco Gauff in 2019 to reach the women’s fourth round at Wimbledon. She reached the third round at this year’s French Open in her first major tournament.

