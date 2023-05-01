NASCAR Dover Xfinity Auto Racing

Ryan Truex looks on prior to a NASCAR Xfinity auto race at Darlington Raceway, May 7, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. Truex has won his first career NASCAR race after 188 starts across all three national series. He took the checkered flag Saturday, April 29, in the Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.

 MATT KELLEY/AP PHOTO, FILE

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Ryan Truex joked that he held his breath in nervous anticipation during the last 30 laps of a race he had dominated from start. He worried when the caution flag might come out, when there would be a flat tire, a wreck, anything that could derail a 13-year wait for a NASCAR victory.

Nothing could deny Truex at the Monster Mile.

Recommended for you