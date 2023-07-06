MIAMI — Jesús Sánchez homered, singled twice and had four RBIs and the Miami Marlins beat St. Louis 15-2 in another short outing by Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright on Tuesday.

Jorge Soler and Joey Wendle each doubled twice while Garrett Cooper also went deep and had two singles for the Marlins, who finished with a season high in runs against Wainwright and four relievers.

