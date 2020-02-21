ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Florida Panthers showed a little rebounding prowess, getting a pair of friendly bounces off the end boards to deliver a key 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.
Vincent Trocheck and Aleksi Saarela each scored second-period goals off fortuitous rebounds and the Panthers were able to rally from an early deficit. The victory moved Florida past the Toronto Maple Leafs and into third place in the Atlantic Division.
Aleksander Barkov and MacKenzie Weegar also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves as the Panthers improved to 2-0 on a key five-game West Coast trip.
Florida won consecutive games in California with another set at Los Angeles on Thursday. The Panthers earned a 5-3 victory at San Jose on Monday.
“These are big games for us,” Bobrovsky said. “I thought as a team, we gave a good effort (Wednesday). We got timely goals, guys sacrificing in the (defensive) zone. It was solid and it was fun, too. Winning is fun. You just have to continue working with each other.”
The Panthers look as if they are starting to emerge from a post All-Star break funk. Even with Wednesday’s victory, the Panthers are 4-6-1 since the break after heading into it on a six-game winning streak.
Bobrovsky improved to 22-17-5 and had his seventh game of the season in which he allowed one goal or less. It was his second one since the All-Star break.
“He was excellent,” head coach Joel Quenneville said of his goalie. “He made a key save on a second-period break there. … He was moving. He was on top of the crease, he was finding pucks and they had some traffic there. So he was fighting through it a bit and I thought he did a great job.”