BUFFALO, N.Y. — After making moves to bolster their injury-depleted forward group, the Buffalo Sabres found some sorely needed secondary scoring.
Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist, and Buffalo beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Saturday.
Conor Sheary and Henri Jokiharju also scored for the Sabres in their second straight win. Marcus Johansson had two assists, and Linus Ullmark made 32 saves.
“Creating layers of offense is what a good team does when top scorers drop out,” coach Ralph Krueger said. “I am happy with secondary scoring of late. We need to continue to develop at least three lines that can chip in here.”
Florida lost for the second time in three games. Mike Matheson and Evgenii Dadonov scored for the Panthers, and Chris Driedger stopped all 11 shots he faced after replacing Sergei Bobrovsky in the second period.
“We did a good job of limiting their chances,” Matheson said. “It’s kind of one of those games where you look back and you feel like you played a decent game. But if a couple of those shots had gone in, we’d be feeling much different.”