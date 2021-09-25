FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — So long, Brady and Brees. Hello Mac and Jameis.
In three games between the Saints and Patriots from 2009 to 2017, Drew Brees and Tom Brady were the focal points whenever the teams shared the field.
Including Brees’ time with the Chargers, the matchup between the future Hall of Fame quarterbacks had eight chapters. Brees won five, Brady three. It ended last season when a 43-year-old Brady sent his 42-year-old counterpart into retirement after Brady’s Buccaneers eliminated the Saints from the playoffs.
When New Orleans and New England face off Sunday, it will mark the first time the teams have met since 2005 that Brees and Brady won’t be the opposing quarterbacks.
It hasn’t tamped down the intrigue, with Patriots rookie Mac Jones drawing all kinds of Brady comparisons and the Saints’ Jameis Winston on a mission to prove he can still be a dependable starter after some rocky years in Tampa Bay.
This week is also big for other reasons. Coming off their first win last week against the Jets, the Patriots want to keep that momentum going ahead of the highly anticipated return of Brady in Week 4. The Saints are hoping to bounce back after an ugly 26-7 loss at Carolina.
“The biggest thing, is building on the positives and avoiding the same mistakes, not having the same mistake show up, not having that same action show up,” Winston said.
So far, Winston has looked a bit like the mercurial quarterback he was for much of his first five NFL seasons with Tampa Bay. In Week 1, he passed for five TDs without an interception. In Week 2, he threw two interceptions without a TD pass.
Jones, who followed up his 281-yard, one touchdown passing performance in Week 1 against the Dolphins with a 186-yard effort in last week’s win over the Jets, said he’s learned a lot in his short time as an NFL starter.
“I think we’ve definitely improved, and we just have to continue to do that, so we will,” he said. “It just goes back to practice and fixing what we can fix, and then keeping everything that we know and that we’re good at in our back pocket, and when it comes up, we know how to do it.”