ST. PETERSBURG — Sandy Alcántara threw a five-hit complete game and the Miami Marlins stopped a 10-game road losing streak by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 on Wednesday.

Alcántara (4-9), the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, struck out seven and walked one in his second complete game this season and 11th overall. He had been 0-3 in four July starts with one no decision.

