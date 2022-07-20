Main Photo

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days.

 JOHN BAZEMORE/AP PHOTO

ATLANTA — Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey proclaimed Monday the league “is stronger now than at any other time in our history.”

But the conference can’t rest on its success, which includes the last three national championships in football, Sankey said in his address that opened SEC Media Days. He spoke of the changes to come with conference realignments, leaving open the possibility of further expansion after Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC in 2025 to make it a 16-team conference, as well as what might be next for the College Football Playoff.

