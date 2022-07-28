Main Photo

Spectators sit near the 18th hole during the second round of the Portland Invitational LIV Golf tournament.

 STEVE DIPAOLA/AP PHOTO

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — The Saudi-funded LIV Golf series announced a 14-tournament schedule for next year with 12 established team franchises and a chance for players to either be promoted or relegated through its series of Asian Tour events.

Greg Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, said Wednesday in a news release that the full schedule would be released later and would include stops across the world.

