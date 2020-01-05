KAPALUA, Hawaii — The only thing that resembled paradise to Xander Schauffele at Kapalua was his name atop the leaderboard Friday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Through bursts of rain and gusts that topped 30 mph, Schauffele managed to go bogey-free for the second straight day with a 5-under 68 that gave him a one-shot lead over Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann.
Schauffele is trying to become the first repeat champion of this winners-only event in 10 years.
On this day, he was trying to keep it together.
Schauffele finished with a birdie, a two-putt par from just under 100 feet, and a 7-foot birdie on the final hole. That gave him the lead at 9-under 137, the highest 36-hole score to lead at Kapalua since 2008.
“A day of adjustment is sort of how I like to look at it, and glad we were able to come out on top,” Schauffele said.