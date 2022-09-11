Main Photo

Scottie Scheffler holds the trophy after winning the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship. It was one of four wins this year for Scheffler who on Saturday was announced as the PGA Tour player of the year.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Scottie Scheffler went 58 tournaments over more than two years between getting a PGA Tour card and getting his first win at the Phoenix Open. That turned out to be just the beginning of a year that topped all others in golf.

A month later, Scheffler went to No. 1 in the world. Two weeks after that, he became a major champion by winning the Masters. And on Saturday, he capped off his remarkable rise when he was announced as the PGA Tour player of the year.

