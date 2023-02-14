Main Photo

Scottie Scheffler putts on the 18th hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament. Scheffler leads the tournament at 13 under par.

 DARRYL WEBB/AP PHOTO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his WM Phoenix Open title Sunday at TPC Scottsdale to regain the No. 1 spot in the world.

Scheffler closed with a 6-under 65 to beat Nick Taylor by two strokes on the Stadium Course. The 26-year-old Texan took the No. 1 ranking from Rory McIlroy with his fifth PGA Tour victory.

