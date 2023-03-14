Main Photo

Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning The Players Championship.

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL/AP PHOTO

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Scottie Scheffler was fearless on a TPC Sawgrass course that can jangle the nerves on every hole. The wind was getting stronger, the targets looked smaller, and all he wanted was to make sure his lead got larger in The Players Championship.

“You can’t limp in on this golf course,” he said. “You’ve got to hit the shots.”

