Main Photo

Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) defends the goal against St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55).

 SCOTT KANE/AP PHOTO

ST. LOUIS — Brayden Schenn scored twice and Jordan Binnington made 34 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 6-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

Ryan O’Reilly, Jordan Kyrou, Ivan Barbashev and Nick Leddy also scored for the Blues, who won their second in a row following a five-game losing streak.

Recommended for you