Main Photo

Scott Piercy, right, and his caddie walk up onto the 14th green during the second round of the 3M Open.

 ABBIE PARR/AP PHOTO

BLAINE, Minn. — Scott Piercy shot a 7-under 64 on Friday at TPC Twin Cities to take a three-stroke lead in the 3M Open.

Piercy had a 13-under 129 total. The four-time PGA Tour winner opened with a 65 on Thursday in windy conditions.

