Main Photo

The Argentine soccer team that won the World Cup title ride on an open bus during their homecoming parade in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

 RODRIGO ABD/AP PHOTO

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Hundreds of thousands of fans streamed into the streets of Buenos Aires Tuesday, eager to catch a glimpse of the open-top bus carrying the Argentine national soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time.

The bus left the Argentine Football Association headquarters outside the capital and was moving slowly as thousands lined the highway, many waving Argentine flags.

Recommended for you