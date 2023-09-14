Main Photo

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ball State.

 JOHN BAZEMORE/AP PHOTO

The mighty Southeastern Conference, which has claimed 13 of the last 17 national championships, including four straight, looks far more vulnerable than anyone expected and the slow start could be important when teams are competing for playoff spots.

The SEC’s 1-4 record against Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranks as perhaps the biggest surprise of the young season. The league also has been humbled in other high-profile matchups, including Texas beating then-No. 3 Alabama 34-24 and Florida falling at Utah, 24-11.

