The Southeastern Conference must replace much of its star power at quarterback, including a pair of top-5 draft picks and a two-time national champion.

That makes for some intriguing preseason camps around the league starting this week, especially with transfers who have already all but claimed the starting jobs or are trying to win them. Two-time national champion Georgia must replace Stetson Bennett. Perennial contender Alabama is seeking a successor to No. 1 pick Bryce Young, and Florida moves on without fourth overall selection Anthony Richardson.

