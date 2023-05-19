Main Photo

New York City FC’s Gabriel Pereira shoots as Orlando City’s Kyle Smith tries to block the shot during the first half.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO — Gabriel Segal scored his first career goal late in the second half to help New York City FC earn a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Wednesday night.

Segal took a pass from Talles Magno in the 89th minute and found the net in his third start and fourth appearance for NYCFC (4-5-4).

