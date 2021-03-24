Based on the first month of the season, no one would have predicted the prodigious production of Florida State’s offense the past week against two top-10 opponents.
The Seminoles beat Florida 10-2 on Tuesday and then outscored Miami 34-2 over three games in its first road sweep of the Hurricanes since 2002. FSU was rewarded in the polls Monday, checking in as high as No. 15.
“That was a four-game stretch that was much needed,” FSU coach Mike Martin Jr. said. “I don’t think I’ve seen a group play better.”
The Seminoles (10-6, 7-5 ACC) got out to a 5-6 start, their worst record ever after 11 games. They were swept by Pittsburgh at home in their conference opening series and hit .183 and averaged 3.4 runs in their first eight ACC games.
The turning point came after they lost 5-0 in the second game at Virginia Tech on March 13. The next day they won 14-7 to start their current five-game streak.
“That Virginia Tech series really woke us up,” catcher Mat Nelson said. “Playing in front of that crowd and everybody taunting us the way they did. It really opened our eyes. People all over the country, all over the state, were bashing us, (even) our own fans. We’re not going to take that.”
Robby Martin was 8 for 15 with three doubles and a home run against Miami, Nelson was 6 for 12 with a double and two home runs and Logan Lacey was 6 for 14 with two doubles and a homer.
FSU pitchers struck out 34 and starters Conor Grady, Parker Messick and Bryce Hubbart led a staff that posted an 0.67 ERA against the Hurricanes. Miami batted just .140 in the series. The Seminoles committed no errors.