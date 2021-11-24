SEBRING — The first games of the Lake Placid Men’s Senior Softball Fall League were played last Monday, Nov. 16 at Highlands Sports Complex. Central Security edged Conley Insurance 18-16. Dan Slot lead Central going 4 for 4 with a home run, 2 triples and a double. Paul Marcellus and Glenn Wearsch added home runs. Coach Richard Rucker had 2 triples and a double for the winners. For Conley, Dick Cook, normally an extra base hitter, explained before the game that he did not feel well. He only went 5 for 5. Hate to see him when he feels better.
The other game Monday, Lake Placid Marine, downed Lakeside Dermatology 19-13. Hitting doubles were Carlos Echegoyen, Roger Gasperlin, George Hartman and Ellis Howard. Batting a thousand were Ron Kilburn, who had 2 doubles and went 4 for 4, Jim Polatty who went 4 for 4 and Chuck Loeser who went 5 for 5.
Wednesday saw Central Security downing LP Marine 17-9. Leading the way for Central were Dan Slot, who went 4 for 4 with a triple and 3 doubles, Don Dobbert who went 3 for 3, and Paul Marcellus hitting 3 for 4 with a double. Leading LP Marine were Ellis Howard going 4 for 4 with a triple and a double, Kelly McMillen going 3 for 4 with a double and a triple.
In the other action, Conley Insurance handled Miller’s Air Conditioning 16-10. Leading hitter for Conley was Ron Hanisch who went 4 for 4. Stan Brownell went 4 for 5 with 2 doubles.
Steve Frye and Dick Cook also went 4 for 5. Cisco Hernandez was 3 for 4 with a double. Ken Lloyd and Bill Todd were also 3 for 4. For Miller’s, Bill Gallagher and Mark Roth went 3 for 4. Richard Kipp and Gary Tankersley went 2 for 3.