Main Photo

Serena Williams, of the United States, takes the court for a match against Emma Raducanu, of Britain, during the Western & Southern Open.

 AARON DOSTER/AP PHOTO

MASON, Ohio — The second stop on Serena Williams’ farewell tour was a short one.

The 40-year-old Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night.

