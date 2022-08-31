Main Photo

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during the first round of the US Open tennis championships against Danka Kovinic.

 JOHN MINCHILLO/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — They came from far and wide for Serena — no last name required, befitting someone as much an icon as superstar athlete — to see her practice and play and, it turned out, win a match at the U.S. Open on Monday night, turning out in record numbers to fill Arthur Ashe Stadium and shout and applaud and pump their fists right along with her.

Serena Williams is not ready to say goodbye just yet. Nor, clearly, are her fans. And she heard them, loud and clear.

