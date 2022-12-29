Main Photo

Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan (5) receives the MVP trophy following the First Responder Bowl.

 SAM HODDE/AP PHOTO

DALLAS — The First Responder Bowl provided both a homecoming and redemption for Memphis sophomore quarterback Seth Henigan

Henigan threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns — two of them to Eddie Lewis — and Jeyvon Ducker ran for two scores to help Memphis rout Utah State 38-10 on Tuesday.

