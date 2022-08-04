Main Photo

Shanshan Feng, the first Chinese player to win a major, has announced her retirement from the LPGA Tour.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Shanshan Feng never wanted to play more than 10 years of professional golf. She went longer than planned, and the only regret for China’s happy-go-lucky major champion is the COVID-19 pandemic kept her from a proper farewell.

Feng, 32, announced her retirement Tuesday with an Instagram post in which she said golf gave her far more than she was able to give back.

