Shaun Micheel holds up a number one finger on the 18th green after winning the 85th PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. Sunday, Aug. 17, 2003. The PGA Championship returns to Oak Hill on May 18-21, 2023 in cooler temperatures of May.

 AP FILE PHOTO

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Shaun Micheel walked off the 18th green at Oak Hill as a major champion, a surprise winner considering he had never won on the PGA Tour, was playing in the PGA Championship for the first time at age 34 and thought it would be a good week if he made the cut.

That was 20 years ago. He needs no reminder of how much time has passed.

