Main Photo

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders takes the field for the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska.

 DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/AP PHOTO

BOULDER, Colo. — Shedeur Sanders accounted for three scores, Colorado’s defense forced four turnovers and the 22nd-ranked Buffaloes beat longtime rival Nebraska 36-14 on Saturday in the home debut of Deion Sanders at sold-out Folsom Field.

After Coach Prime’s team was the story of Week 1 with an upset of TCU, the Buffs showed it was no fluke.

Recommended for you