Alabama Oklahoma Basketball

Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield (25) brings the ball up the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Norman, Okla.

 GARETT FISBECK/AP PHOTO

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — With Oklahoma set to join the Southeastern Conference in 2025, Sooners fans used the SEC/Big 12 Challenge to give Alabama a dose of the energy they plan to bring to the league.

After taunting the second-ranked Crimson Tide with chants of “S-E-C” and “overrated” in the second half, the fans stormed the court — a rare occurrence at Oklahoma. Grant Sherfield scored a season-high 30 points, and the Sooners beat Alabama 93-69 on Saturday.

