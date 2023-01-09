Slovenia Alpine Skiing World Cup

United States’ Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates winning an alpine ski, women’s World Cup giant slalom race, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Sunday.

 GIOVANNI AULETTA/AP PHOTO

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin matched Lindsey Vonn’s women’s World Cup skiing record with her 82nd win Sunday.

Shiffrin led from start to finish to win a giant slalom by a large margin and can now break Vonn’s mark in a night slalom scheduled for Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday.

