Switzerland Alpine Skiing World Cup

United States’ Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after crossing the finish line to complete an alpine ski, women’s World Cup Super-G race, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

 MARCO TROVATI/AP PHOTO

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin’s first speed race weekend of the women’s World Cup season went so well, she believes it might make her even faster in her core technical events, too.

The four-time overall champion won a super-G Sunday to top off her weekend with career win No. 77.

