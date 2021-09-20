LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 399 yards and four touchdown passes to spark a 54-21 victory against Florida International on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.
The Red Raiders shook loose from a tight game after the first quarter with four touchdowns in the second period and racked up 264 yards along the way. They finished the night with 584 total yards.
In the best offensive night this year for Texas Tech (3-0), Shough was an effective catalyst. He spread the ball around to 11 receivers and twice completed eight passes in a row, going 26 of 35.
In the first two games, the Red Raiders ran only 102 plays and star receiver Erik Ezukanma had 17 of the team’s 27 receptions. He faced double-teams most of the night and Shough adjusted.
“We got to spread the wealth a little more and you saw guys making plays,” Texas Tech coach Matt Wells said.
Added Shough, “It was just part of the progressions. Guys were getting open and I got them the ball.”
The Red Raiders needed that spark after falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter. The Panthers (1-2) blended inside power runs by D’vonte Price and deep throws by Max Bortenschlager to piece together an 88-yard drive. Price bulled into the end zone with 6:27 to go in the opening quarter for a 7-0 lead.
Meanwhile, Texas Tech’s offense scuffled. The Red Raiders’ first two possessions ended in punts, and when they forced FIU into a three-and-out, returner Adrian Frye muffed the ball to give it back to the Panthers.
The game changed on the next snap, though, when Texas Tech defensive back Marquis Waters picked off a Bortenschlager pass, found daylight on the sideline and dashed 72 yards for a touchdown return.
FIU drove into field-goal range on the ensuing possession, but Chase Gabriel’s kick was wide left and the Panthers never recovered.
Knotted at 7-7, the Red Raider offense kicked into gear with four consecutive touchdown drives in the second period covering 80, 75, 68 and 61 yards. Shough completed 12-of-13 passes in that span for 217 yards and touchdowns to Travis Koontz twice and Trey Cleveland. Tahj Brooks rushed for the other score.
Texas Tech continue to move the ball after halftime, sandwiching a field goal and touchdown around FIU’s third TD in the third period. Backup quarterback Henry Colombi took over and engineered the final scoring drive, which he finished with a 19-yard scamper.
Bortenschlager completed 12 of 27 throws for 190 yards, two touchdowns and a pick.