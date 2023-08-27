Main Photo

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

 JED JACOBSOHN/AP PHOTO

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Laurent Landi stood on the mat, arms slightly outstretched. He took one small step to his right. Then another.

Above him, above everyone really, Simone Biles soared through the air. Her arms clasped behind her knees. Her legs at a perfect 90-degree angle from her body.

Recommended for you