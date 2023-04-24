76ers Nets Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, right, talks to James Harden during the second half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 22, in New York.

 FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid received news this week that he has heard far too many times in the last few years. He was going to be sidelined in the playoffs.

It’s now three straight years the All-Star center has missed at least one game for the Philadelphia 76ers at the most important time of the year. So Doc Rivers spoke to Embiid on the eve of Game 4 in Brooklyn to make sure his right knee was all that was hurting.

