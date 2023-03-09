Main Photo

Ryan Phillips slaps Rob Perez at a Power Slap event in Las Vegas. When the open-handed blow is delivered, there’s a sharp report and the reaction can be dramatic. Some fighters barely move, while others stumble backward or fall to the floor. Some are knocked out.

 CHRIS UNGER/ZUFFA LLC VIA AP

LAS VEGAS — The competitors stand rigidly upright with their hands behind their backs, waiting to absorb a brutal slap to the face.

