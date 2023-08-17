Main Photo

Lucas Glover holds the winner’s trophy after winning the St. Jude Championship golf tournament.

 GEORGE WALKER IV/AP PHOTO

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Good news for Chicago: The golf-crazed market that once feared it would get the big names only every other year now gets two tournaments in a month.

Both events have $20 million purses. Both have small fields populated by former major champions. Only one can be found on The CW Network.

Recommended for you